Premiership Cup: Doncaster Knights in the mood but have to play waiting game

By Guy Williams

Doncaster ........ 48pts

Tries: Holden 32, 80, Rokoduguni 39, 47, Bunting 5, Smeaton 9, Wadsworth 57, Chapman 68

Conversions: Dolly 5, 39, 47; Bunting 68

Caldy .................... 0pts

Doncaster's third win in the cup has given them the outside chance of a quarter-finals against Exeter, but that depends on the outcome of today’s clash between Sale and Newcastle.

However, at Castle Park, there was no doubt as to the result as Doncaster, playing with pace and authority for the entire 80 minutes, won by eight tries to nil.

While the pack dominated possession, it was the back...