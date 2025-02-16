Premiership Cup: Hat-trick man Charlie Savala takes charge as Northampton Saints cruise home

By Luke Jarmyn
Nottingham ......33pts
Tries: Green 11, Graham 20, Penalty 48, Valentine 56, Threlfall 72
Conversions: Arden 12, 21; Threlfall 57
Northampton ...66pts
Tries: Savala 18, 38, 50, Mapu 22, Hendy 29, James 34, Litchfield 43, Witheat 46, Seabrook 75, Benson 79
Conversions: Makepeace-Cubitt 19, 30, 35, 44, 47, 51, 76, 80
Inside centre Charlie Savala scored a hat-trick as Northampton booked their place in the Premiership Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over Nottingham.
Saints needed only one point to secure their knock-out place as Pool B winners, and achieved it with th...
