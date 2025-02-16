Premiership Cup: Bristol Bears on top but Bath go through

By Roger Panting
Bristol .............................. 40pts
Tries: Harding 3, Naulago 12, Mata 39, Byrne 57, Rowson 68, Wolstenhome 79
Conversions: Byrne 3, 12; van Rensburg 39, 57; Worsley 79
Bath ...................................21pts
Tries: McConnochie 5, Redpath 14, Carr-Smith 17
Conversions: Bailey 5, 14, 17
Bristol looked the stronger side on paper and so it eventually proved but the bonus-point win still wasn’t enough for them to secure a place in the knockout stages.
Bears were left to rue a 78-19 hammering at the Rec and a surprise defeat at Bedford which left them with too m...
