Josh Bassett and Will Wand give Leicester Tigers shot in the arm

By David Lawrence
Coventry ...........26pts
Tries: Hinkley 16, Morris 45, Warren 61, Barton 70 Conversions: Mathews 16; Mannion 45, 61
Leicester ..........68pts
Tries: Theobold-Thomas 2, Wand 11, 72, Bassett 27, 34, Ilione 43, Shillcock 48, Whiteley 50, Carnduff 64, Hatherell 80 Conversions: Shillcock 2, 11, 27, 34, 43, 48, 50, 64; Volavola 80
Leicester romped to a 10-try victory over their Championship hosts to give themselves a chance to progressing into the knockout stages of the Premiership Cup.
Wing wonders Josh Bassett and Will Wand bagged two tries apiece for the visitors who will ...
