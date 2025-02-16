Steve Diamond’s war chest for Premiership relegation play-off

By Paul Rees

Steve Diamond has built up a war chest as insurance should Newcastle find themselves in an end-ofseason relegation play-off with key players injured, but he does not anticipate dipping into it.

Director of rugby Diamond has funds available because his playing budget this season is only half the salary cap limit of £6.4m and the Falcons last month received a fee from Leicester for wing Adam Radwan while lock Pedro Rubiolo has been loaned to Bristol ahead of his move there next season.

The Rugby Football Union has yet to announce whether any of the Championship clubs who have gon...