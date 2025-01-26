I just love playing in this Bath team, says Tom de Glanville

By Jon Newcombe
Bath's in-form fullback Tom de Glanville says last season taught him a valuable lesson – not to take anything for granted.
The 25-year-old Bathonian was in and out of the team as he competed with Matt Gallagher for the No.15 jersey before being sidelined with a foot injury, which ruled him out from March onwards.
De Glanville sat out the Premiership final defeat to Northampton but has put that disappointment behind him to play a key role in Bath’s surge to the top of the Premiership table.
“Last year was probably something that taught me not to take opportunities for granted...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login