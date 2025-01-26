I just love playing in this Bath team, says Tom de Glanville

By Jon Newcombe

Bath's in-form fullback Tom de Glanville says last season taught him a valuable lesson – not to take anything for granted.

The 25-year-old Bathonian was in and out of the team as he competed with Matt Gallagher for the No.15 jersey before being sidelined with a foot injury, which ruled him out from March onwards.

De Glanville sat out the Premiership final defeat to Northampton but has put that disappointment behind him to play a key role in Bath’s surge to the top of the Premiership table.

“Last year was probably something that taught me not to take opportunities for granted...