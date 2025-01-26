Leicester Tigers swamped by Gloucester revival

By Paul Rees

Flying in: Santi Carreras scores Gloucester’s second try

PICTURES: Alamy & Getty Images

Gloucester moved to third in the table with a first home victory over Leicester in five years after recovering from 11 points down with 30 minutes to go.

It was another mix of individual brilliance, team ambition and some howlers from the home side. There will be bumps in the road given where Gloucester started, but there is a solidity to them and in Santi Carreras and Tomos Williams they have match turners.

They also fronted up at forward, taking on the Tigers up front and getting som...