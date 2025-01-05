Northampton Saints ring the changes

Saints rounded off 2024 with a resounding 61-0 victory over Newcastle Falcons last weekend and director of rugby Phil Dowson has made five changes as they welcome league leaders Bath to Franklin’s Gardens.

Bath have not won at Northampton since 2021, while Dowson’s men have won 13 of their last 14 Premiership matches on home soil.

Centre Fraser Dingwall captains Saints for the third time this season alongside Scotland international Rory Hutchinson who comes into the starting XV.

James Ramm is the only change to Northampton’s back three as he starts on the left wing.

Hooker Curtis Langdon ret...