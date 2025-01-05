George Skivington: That was a test of resilience and we passed

George Skivington praised his players for not letting getting on the wrong side of the referee deflect them as they recorded as third successive Premiership victory at Kingsholm.

The home side conceded 17 penalties, had two players sent to the sin-bin and had a try ruled out for a forward pass with skipper Lewis Ludlow constantly asking referee Jack Makepeace for explanations.

“The ref was right on us and we did not feel we could do anything right,” said director of rugby Skivington.

“We had a try ruled out for a forward pass and they did not. It seemed the tide was against us but the boys ...