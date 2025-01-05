Pat Lam: I’m pleased with the bonus

Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam was pleased by the way his side refused to give up. He said: “The boys did well to get it back and get something out of the game, all the points are crucial.

“Sarries were a lot better than they were last week, we knew they would be, they’re at home, big occasion for them and they didn’t really give us too many scraps.

"We put them under pressure at times but the try turned over from one end to the other of the field was a bit of a body blow.

"At half-time we said let’s keep coming at them and see what happens and to get a bonus point was pleasing.”

