Rob Baxter baffled by Will Rigg yellow

Exeter boss Rob Baxter claimed he was “baffled” by referee Christophe Ridley sin-binning substitute wing Will Rigg in the 65th minute for obstructing Leicester full-back Freddie Steward in a contest for a high ball.

Baxter said Ridley had first indicated that it was a knock on and only changed his decision after consulting the TMO.

“It was obviously a key moment in the game after we had taken the lead,” Baxter said.

“Some of these decisions are baffling a little bit. The referee is right there and he thinks it’s a knock on. We have to find a way of refereeing these decisions.”

However, Baxter...