Bath give Saracens lesson in finishing

By Adam Hathaway
Bath .................................... 68pts
Tries: Penalty 3, Du Toit 14, Redpath 23, Muir 36, 55, 78;
Cokanasiga 45, 75; Underhill 61, Lawrence 71
Conversions: Russell 15, 24, 37, 57, 62, 72,76, 79
Saracens ........................... 10pts
Try: Pifeleti 66
Conversion: Burke 67
Penalty: Burke 19
Ben Spencer brushed off his autumn blues to come back and help inflict a record league victory on his old club as Bath went five clear at the top of the Premiership.
This was Saracens’ worst league defeat, eclipsing the 65-10 defeat at Exeter in October 2023 when their ...
