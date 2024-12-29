Bath give Saracens lesson in finishing

By Adam Hathaway

Bath .................................... 68pts

Tries: Penalty 3, Du Toit 14, Redpath 23, Muir 36, 55, 78;

Cokanasiga 45, 75; Underhill 61, Lawrence 71

Conversions: Russell 15, 24, 37, 57, 62, 72,76, 79

Saracens ........................... 10pts

Try: Pifeleti 66

Conversion: Burke 67

Penalty: Burke 19

Ben Spencer brushed off his autumn blues to come back and help inflict a record league victory on his old club as Bath went five clear at the top of the Premiership.

This was Saracens’ worst league defeat, eclipsing the 65-10 defeat at Exeter in October 2023 when their ...