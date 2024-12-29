It’s never done until it is done, warns coach Johann van Graan

Bath boss Johann van Graan was desperate to keep a lid on fans’ expectations after his side’s 10-try romp at The Rec.

There was a carnival atmosphere at the ground as players celebrated but Van

Graan was wary of pumping them up too much after last year’s Premiership final near-miss against Northampton.

The South African said: “The danger for us is if you get to a final you think that things will just happen again and the team and everyone at the club said let’s get better. We have started really well with eight wins out of nine but it is never done until it is done.”

