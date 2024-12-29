Alex Mitchell & Fin Smith get Northampton Saints back on track

By Rob Wildman

Northampton .................... 61pts

Tries: Coles 5, Davison 8, 10; Mitchell 15, Kemeny 30, Freeman 37, Pearson 53, 56; Hutchinson 80

Conversions: Smith 5, 8, 10, 15, 30, 53; Hutchinson 56, 80

Newcastle ........................... 0pts

Northampton swept aside a tame Newcastle team in a match that was over after just 15 minutes.

After that bruising defeat by Saracens last week, Saints regained confidence by scoring four tries in an opening burst which flattened Newcastle.

“We were lucky to get nil,” conceded Newcastle boss Steve Diamond.

He spelled out that his under-fu...