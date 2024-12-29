Alex Mitchell & Fin Smith get Northampton Saints back on track

By Rob Wildman
Northampton .................... 61pts
Tries: Coles 5, Davison 8, 10; Mitchell 15, Kemeny 30, Freeman 37, Pearson 53, 56; Hutchinson 80
Conversions: Smith 5, 8, 10, 15, 30, 53; Hutchinson 56, 80
Newcastle ........................... 0pts
Northampton swept aside a tame Newcastle team in a match that was over after just 15 minutes.
After that bruising defeat by Saracens last week, Saints regained confidence by scoring four tries in an opening burst which flattened Newcastle.
“We were lucky to get nil,” conceded Newcastle boss Steve Diamond.
He spelled out that his under-fu...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login