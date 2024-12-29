I tried to move too fast and that backfired, says Rob Baxter

By Paul Rees

Rob Baxter remains confident Exeter will move up the Premiership table in the coming months after opening with eight defeats and stuck at the bottom over Christmas.

The Chiefs face Gloucester at Sandy Park this afternoon. It has become a home banker in recent years with the Cherry and Whites not winning in the league there since 2015, but director of rugby Baxter is not seeking refuge in the past.

“We have made some changes in the last few weeks and you will not see the benefits immediately,” he said.

“We are in a cycle where there will be a step forward and the odd hiccup but ...