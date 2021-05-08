Lions tour snub makes no sense says Kyle Sinckler

KYLE Sinckler spoke about the “anger” he felt at being snubbed by Warren Gatland for the Lions tour and revealed he used it as the driving force in Bristol’s West Country derby win at Bath.

The 28-year-old tighthead said: “It’s been an emotional week. I’ve got so much anger inside me but I want to use it in a positive way on the field and do all the unselfish stuff for the team. I think I did that today.

“I’d like to thank my teammates, family and loved ones for helping me through it.

“It’s been tough. I understand why and in a year or two it will probably make sense, but right now it doesn’...