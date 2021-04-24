Worcester 32-35 Sale: I’m getting ulcers with stress says Sanderson

SALE are proving to be this season’s entertainers and this was another thriller at Sixways.

Three quick tries in 11 minutes late on saw Sale overturn Worcester, who had led until the final quarter of an hour and were looking for their first win since the opening day of the season.

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Bringing on the replacements made a difference and that’s what its been like for the last 14 weeks, a squad effort. You need those players coming in to keep that intensity.

“There was no lack of spirit but we made it very hard for ourselves with a lack of discipline i...