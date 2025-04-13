Edinburgh hold their nerve to fight off late Bulls revival

■By BRYN PALMER

Edinburgh ........ 34pts

Tries: Lang 3, 24 Bradbury 13, Gilchrist 42 Conversions: Thompson 4, 14, 25, 43 Penalties: Thompson 37, 59

Bulls ...................28pts

Tries: Kriel 16, 76, Penalty 46, Hanekom 49 Conversions: Johannes 17; Goosen 50, 77

EDINBURGH survived a late Bulls comeback to hold on for a breathless win and secure a home European Challenge Cup semi-final against the winners of Sunday’s Bath-Gloucester tie. Two tries from James Lang helped the hosts establish a 31-7lead early in the second half, but two quickfire tries from a previously lack...