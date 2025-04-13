Bath v Gloucester preview: Cherry and Whites go to Somerset ‘fully loaded’

By Paul Rees

Today. Kick-off 5.30pm, Recreation Ground

Bath v Gloucester

A year ago George Skivington prioritised the cup competitions with Gloucester in the bottom two of the Premiership, but he has told his players to go hard in all the remaining games this season.

Gloucester are in the top four of the league and today face Bath at The Rec in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup, having made it to the final last season.

“We are in a good spot, where we want to be with games left,” said director of rugby Skivington.

“What is most pleasing for me is seeing a young group fulfilling its p...