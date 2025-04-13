Ospreys 18-20 Lyon: It’s heartbreak for Ospreys as Dan Edwards sends kick wide

By Roger Panting

Ospreys ............... 18pts

Tries: Morgan 26, McGuigan 71

Conversion: Edwards 27

Penalties: Edwards 20, 55

Lyon ......................20pts

Tries: Rattez 7, Guillard 51

Conversions: Berdeu 8, 52

Penalties: Berdeu 22, 35

Dan Edwards missed a touchline conversion to end Ospreys’ hopes of reaching their first ever European semi-final on a frustrating night for them against Lyon in the Challenge Cup.

Had Edwards’ kick been successful, his side would have drawn level, and with momentum behind them, they would have been favourites for a semi-final place.

The Welsh region’s he...