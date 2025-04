Racing too strong for battling Connacht

■By JOHN FALLON

Connacht ..........40pts

Tries: Aki 3, Prendergast 9, 30, Penalty 13, Murphy 73, Forde 79

Conversions: Hanrahan 4, 10, 31, 80

Racing 92 ........ 43pts

Tries: Naituvi 6, Escobar 19, Le Garrec 25, 49, Tuisova 34

Conversions: Lancaster 26, 35; Le Garrec 50

Penalties: Lancaster 43, Le Garrec 57, 65

Drop-goal: Farrell 54,

OWEN Farrell landed a drop goal and was then binned in the closing stages after coming on for a Racing 92 side whose pack blew Connacht away in this Challenge Cup quarter-final at Dexcom Stadium.

Farrell was binned for a dangerous clearout on ...