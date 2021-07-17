Daly must start at 13 if we want to beat the Boks

SHANE WILLIAMS

ELLIOT DALY must start at centre for next week’s first Lions Test in Cape Town.A lot has been made of the need to pick big, physical centres to match South Africa’s midfield size, but Daly is Warren Gatland’s jewel in the crown.The Saracens man may have only started one Test match for England in midfield with Eddie Jones preferring him in the back three, but he has the class to cut open a rock-solid Springboks defence next weekend.I understand the reasons for selecting bigger midfielders, but the Lions will never beat the world champions by ta...