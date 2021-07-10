I’m opting for Josh and Duhan on wings, Liam at 15 | Shane Williams

DESPITE the number of unforced errors the Lions made, I feel yesterday’s game against the Sharks was far more beneficial for the tourists than their midweek thrashing of the same opponents.

Warren Gatland’s side have been mightily impressive in the first three games, but you learn very little from running riot against weaker sides.

Yesterday the Lions were put under the most pressure they’ve been under this tour and found a way of digging themselves out of a hole.

In 2009 we were slightly disappointed by the standard of the warm-up games and by the time we faced the Springboks in the firs...