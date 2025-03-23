Thorburn calls for a restart ‘at every level’

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

PAUL Thorburn has seen Wales take a few batterings since his touchline goal put them on the World Cup podium for the only time; bronze medallists behind France and the All Black untouchables.

They have never been back among the global top three since their fullback’s conversion of Adrian Hadley’s last-minute try against Australia amid the hot springs of a city in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty almost 40 years ago. The rotten state of their national sport post-Rotorua is such that the chasm between where Wales stood then and ...