Six Nations: Heads must roll for Wales, if not today, then very soon…

By Peter Jackson

Just when the Red Dragon Brotherhood thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse, their team duly plunged through another fathom of uncharted waters before hitting a deeper rock bottom.

Another failure, one infinitely more comprehensive than the scoreline might suggest, leaves Wales with nowhere to go beyond stumbling on towards a second successive Six Nations whitewash.

It also leaves Warren Gatland in an increasingly untenable position; 14 straight defeats and no sign of the run ending any time soon.

How many defeats can one man take, especially when that man has built an...