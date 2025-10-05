Letters
Clubs should aim to provide rugby for local players
Great to see Chile qualify for 2027
email: [email protected] CONGRATULATIONS to Chile from an England fan on their successful qualification for...
Worcester Warriors right to ensure claims are legitimate
I was bemused to read Nick Cain’s comments last week regarding Worcester Warriors’ payments...
We have to release funds for grassroots rugby
My heart sank when I read a headline about a proposed extension/renewal of the...
It’s no longer a fair contest in scrum
I LOVE the game of rugby but don’t pretend to understand all the laws...