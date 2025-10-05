Connect with us

Great to see Chile qualify for 2027

CONGRATULATIONS to Chile from an England fan on their successful qualification for RWC 2027 after winning a two-legged playoff against Samoa, to appear at only their second-ever global gathering.
England played them in France two years ago, and maybe our two nations will be drawn together again in Australia in 2027.
I hope the Samoans still make it to the World Cup in the final qualifying, as they always bring so much passion and will be a match for anyone, as they were for England in France last time out, with the Red Rose very fortunate to come ...

