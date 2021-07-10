This twilight zone rugby is no fun, but I know it will come good

BRENDAN GALLAGHER VERDICT

Dazzling: Anthony WatsonSOMETIMES you just have to keep the faith. I defer to nobody in my abiding love of Lions rugby – the concept, the history, the camaraderie among the four Home Unions and the epic action – but thus far I am not enjoying this ill-starred tour one bit.Last night we had the Lions beating the Natal Sharks Third XV 71-31 in Pretoria just three days after they accounted for the Natal Sharks Second XV 57-7 in Johannesburg.The Sharks best players are mostly with the huge Springboks squad in camp or at Sale Sharks, as their ...