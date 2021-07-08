Alex Dombrandt’s wait for his England Test debut is over

Harlequins No.8 Alex Dombrandt will make his England Test debut this weekend after Eddie Jones included four debutants in his team to face Canada.

The Premiership champion replaces Callum Chick in England’s back row, which will once again see Lewis Ludlow skipper the team.

Dombrandt will make his debut having played for England against the Barbarians in 2019, a match that did not carry Test status.

And after a season which saw the former Cardiff Met University student reach double-figures for tries in the Premiership with 11, the 24 year-old will make his long-awaited debut.

Uncapped backs Dan Kelly and Adam Radwan join lock Harry Wells and Dombrandt for their first England appearances.

England will head into the match off the back of their 43-29 victory over the USA on Sunday, with Jamie Blamire replacing Curtis Langdon at hooker.

Jones said: “Our focus this camp is being as strong a 36-player squad as we can be and there has been a lot of hard work and intense competition.

“There is a responsibility on the 23 players selected to perform to their personal best.



“We want to go out there and put smiles on the faces of all the supporters watching at Twickenham and at home on Channel 4.”

England team to play Canada at Twickenham (Saturday, 3pm kick-off, Channel 4)

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Dan Kelly*, 11 Adam Radwan*, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Harry Randall; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie Blamire, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Harry Wells*, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Lewis Ludlow (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Alex Dombrandt*

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Callum Chick, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Furbank, 23 Joe Marchant