DREAM TEAM

STEVIE SCOTT, THE FORMER SCOTLAND AND EDINBURGH HOOKER CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Allan ‘Chunk’ Jacobsen –A really tough loosehead who put everything on the pitch for Edinburgh and Scotland and knew how to enjoy himself off it, too. 2. Kenny Milne – A big, strong hooker who I enjoyed playing with in the amateur days at Melrose. Very strong in the set-piece. 3. Ian ‘The Bear’ Milne –I’ve gone for Kenny’s brother here. He was the cornerstone of any pack he played in and offered real sta...