Alun Wyn Jones signs one-year deal to stay in Welsh rugby

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has extended his contract with the Ospreys and the WRU for another year.

The 35-year-old lock, who equalled Richie McCaw’s record for the number of Test caps during Wales’ Six Nations triumph this year, now stands to potentially appear at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“Earlier this year I extended my contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys. I’m really pleased to have done so and to continue my career with my Region,” he announced in an Instagram post.

“In these very different times off the field and with rugby the focus on the field I didn’t feel the time was right to announce when I put pen to paper, but I am very pleased to extend my current contract for another year.

“I’m grateful that I get to continue to do what I love and to continue playing for the Ospreys.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my career to date and particularly through these difficult times.”

A new deal for Jones had been expected, with both the Wales captain and Ospreys coach Toby Booth saying that his future would be sorted after this year’s Six Nations.

Jones is expected to go on his fourth Lions tour later this year, with the second-row one of the favourites to captain the touring side.

Commenting on the announcement, Wales head coach, Wayne Pivac said; “I’m delighted that Alun’s contract extension has been announced in what is huge news for the game in Wales.

“Alun will go down as one of the greatest players of all time but he is still at the top of the game, performing and winning and he deserves the contract extension, he is an important part of our future.

“It is not just what he does on the field, it is what he does every minute of every training session. He leads both on and off the field in everything that he does.

“He has huge pride in the jersey and playing for his country and that is evident in his preparation, his effort and commitment.”