Pacific franchises can turn the tide

IT feels like a natural fit including Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua in Super Rugby next year, alongside the other best attacking nations Australia and New Zealand, while PRO14-bound Springbok muscle men will feel at home in the European power game.It will be fascinating to see if the new franchises stem the flow of top Pacific Islanders opting for Australia or New Zealand and helps Fiji, Tonga and Samoa become genuine contenders at World Cups much like a franchise helped Japan and Argentina to progress.Thomas Daniels

