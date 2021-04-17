Scrum improving, now sort out mess of driving maul

NOW that the powers that be have clamped down on scrums – in time taken, re-sets and scrummaging just to win a penalty (crooked feeds remain a bone of contention) – it is time to bring the driving maul under the microscope.The number of cards issued to teams defending their try line against a driving maul is growing in number as they defend what is indefensible, considering that basically every attacking player in front of the ball in a maul is offside blocking off the ball carrier.The old rolling maul with the player at the back having to peel round to the front once...