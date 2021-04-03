DREAM TEAM

ANDY REAY, THE FORMER HARLEQUINS, MOSELEY, BRISTOL, LONDON SCOTTISH, EALING & ROSSLYN PARK CENTRE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Terry Sigley –A very good player and bloody good on the beers. How he could still perform while looking like death from having had ten pints the night before was incredible. 2. Adam Kwasnicki –Proud to have the worst banter you’ve ever come across. Not the most athletic of players but was a good set-piece operator for Scottish. 3. Mark Irish – Supremely competitive in training and always pun...