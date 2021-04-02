Leinster v Toulon Champions Cup clash called off

The Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Toulon has been called off after a positive Covid-19 in the Toulon camp.

Friday’s round of 16 knockout match was called off less than five hours before the match was scheduled to go ahead at the RDS, with Toulon receiving news while in Dublin that a squad member had tested positive.

The window to rearrange the match is confined to this week, with the quarter-finals set to take place next weekend.

That leaves the likelihood that Toulon could forfeit the tie to allow Leinster to face the winner of Exeter Chiefs and Lyon on Friday April 9.

This is the second time this season that a positive test has affected Toulon’s Champions Cup campaign, after they decided against playing the Scarlets due to concerns.