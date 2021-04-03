The Rugby Paper

Clear benefits of removing jeopardy

on

More in The Rugby Paper:

IS it just me or has Premiership rugby gone up several notches? And is it anything to do with a lack of jeopardy from relegation this year.Josh Hodge’s try for Exeter v Gloucester, could already be try of the season, it was so good.Bristol Bears against Harlequins was an absolutely terrific example of how rugby should be played, with panaché and nerve. I’m not suggesting ringfencing should be introduced permanently, but I think it’s having a worthy influence on our game at present.Michael Reay

...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login