COME the review of the PGA (Professional Game Agreement) in mid 2023, the RFU need to grab hold of negotiations with Premiership Rugby and insist on promotion and relegation at all levels.They should abolish parachute payments from the Premiership to the relegated side, apply salary controls, and centrally contract the England squad. If Premiership Rugby decline to accept any of these, they should be allowed to go their own way, without RFU funding.Alec Jones

