Money men would help RFU reprioritise

THERE is much talk of money men waiting in the wings to invest in clubs in the Premiership or Championship which may help the RFU out of the hole its dug for itself through its mismanagement of the Premiership over recent years.

The latter would only attract outside money if promotion and relegation became a condition of investment.

The RFU should welcome outside investment. It would allow them to tell the Premiership to go its own way so they can get back to doing their core job of looking after the community game.

■ Alec Jones

...