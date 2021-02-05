Exeter success will pump up their Scots pair | Tim Visser

There is always one thing that should be preached to Scotland fans – and that is optimism. Scotland have responded well from the dark period that stuck like a shadow to the team after the World Cup to come through and finish strong in last year’s Six Nations.

It is never easy to win three games on the spin in this tournament, but Scotland achieved that feat with a road win against Wales last time out in the autumn.

Knowing his side have enough ability to match anyone, Gregor Townsend will surely re-evaluate expectations for his team heading into the 2021 tournament.

Games against England are...