I refuse to put cash into ring-fenced pot

SEND YOUR COMMENTS TO:

The Rugby Paper,

Tuition House, St Georges

Road, Wimbledon

SW19 4EU

email: newsdesk@therugbypaper.co.uk

I WISH I could give the various boards trying to quash our second tier a piece of my mind.

It was a well presented argument and badly needed from Nick Johnston, Coventry DoR, in TRP on Jan 17.

I will turn my back on the Premiership if they are allowed to ringfence in the end. I would rather put my money in a pot to encourage home-grown talent tha n a pot that pays the salaries of southern hemisphere players at self-interested Premiership clu...