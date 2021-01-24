Cut funding so PRL fend for themselves

IF Nick Cain ever wants to change his profession then a carpenter he should be for once again he has hit the nail on the head.

His comments regarding PRL were indeed very astute although I suspect PRL will treat it as water on a duck’s back. Once again, they have shown absolute disregard for the world of rugby and certainly have the RFU by the short and curlies.

Let PRL stand on its own two feet and allow the RFU to put the money precisely where it should, into the grassroots clubs.

Arthur Proudlock

...