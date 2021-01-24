Unfortunately now it’s all about money

THE game developed very quickly after professionalism and was quoted, “Like being in the Wild West” with new owners coming in and eventually establishing the Premiership as we know it today.

Southern hemisphere sides contracted players direct for their national teams and, in hindsight, the RFU should have adopted that approach as wenow find ourselves supplying millions of pounds to the Premiership and facing the prospect of ring-fencing England’s elite league, possibly including Saracens with the planned increased numbers.

The RFU have lost control of the Unio...