It’s a dilemma: Kill aspiration to save great old clubs?

RUGBY is now a game of the 21st century and has evolved as such. We in England are in the hands of money men who keep an eye on the bottom line. Ring- fencing has been under discussion for several years and there is no solution as yet.

Due to Covid and attendant cash flow problems, there is now a distinct possibility that some Premiership clubs may go out of business.

There is an opportunity to resolve the problem for the next two or three seasons if a temporary moratorium on relegation could be agreed.

This moratorium should have an agreed time limit and then promotion and re...