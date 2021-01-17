Blow early for scrum to reduce pile ups

WORLD rugby dictate how they want the game played and refereed. In their desire to make it more entertaining for spectators they have lost sight of it being a players’ game.

There hasn’t been a proper ruck in top level games for years as players have been allowed to lie over or on the ball. A ruck or maul takes place with players on their feet, anything else is a pile up. This should be tidied up with a scrum, which would also take some energy out of front rows.

Players would be safer, and quicker ball provided, enabling more attacking rugby. An early call for a scr...