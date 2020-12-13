Poor all round

ENGLAND’S game against France, a team with one tenth of the caps England has, was just appalling.To win by three points and then celebrate as if they’d beaten the All Blacks, was pathetic. If it hadn’t been for Owen Farrell’s boot, the tyros of France would have won.I watched the game on Channel 4’s highlight show – another bone of contention. Why couldn’t we watch the tournament on free-to-view TV. We need MORE free to air rugby on TV to grow the sport. Rugby needs to get its act together or fans will look elsewhere.Michael Reay
