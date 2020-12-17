This is tip of iceberg says neuro specialist

LEGAL proceedings started on Monday on behalf of eleven brain-damaged former England and Wales internationals amid a grim prediction that they will be the first of ‘hundreds’.

World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU will be sent a Letter of Action from the law firm representing the players, all under the age of 45, warning of the imminent issue of a court claim.

“This is just the start, the tip of the iceberg,” Dr Barry O’Driscoll, an outspoken critic of the sport’s failure to act more decisively on concussion, told The Rugby Paper. “There will be hundreds of cases across the globe – that’s certa...