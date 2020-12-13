End yellow bib brigade

The Rugby Paper

I PLAYED rugby in the era that celebrated a player scoring by waiting until he reached the halfway line and then players and spectators applauded.I know we live in a different era where backslapping and other celebrations are the norm, but now a scorer is mobbed by a crowd of people dressed as players wearing yellow bibs.This really has got out of hand. We must regulate that only the players who are in play at that moment may take part in celebrations.Richard Phillips

