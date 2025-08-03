Connect with us

Level 4 clubs hit by overseas player rule

By BEN JAYCOCK

ROSSENDALE chairman Nick Ingham has criticised the RFU over what he describes as “pathetic” restrictions on foreign player eligibility at National League level, claiming the rules have left clubs like his “hitting a brick wall” following promotion.
The Lancashire club secured promotion to National Two North last season after three years of pushing at the top end of level 5, but their celebrations have been quashed by off-field issues that Ingham says are threatening the sustainability of semi-professional rugby.
Rossendale’s success ...

