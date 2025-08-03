Connect with us

Green is glad to be back at Quins

SCRUM-HALF Max Green has returned to Harlequins on a season-long loan as injury cover.
The 29-year-old spent the 2023-24 season at Twickenham Stoop, making 11 appearances for the club. He spent last season playing for CA Perigueux in the Nationale, France’s third-tier competition.
Prior to his first stint at Quins, the former England U20 scrum-half spent six seasons at Bath which included loan spells at Jersey and Bristol, having come through the Yorkshire academy.
Green will provide injury cover for Will Porter, new signing Stu Townsend, Jake Murray and Lucas Friday, who is ...

