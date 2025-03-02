Jury’s out on Galthie’s collective approach

WHEN it comes to pivotal matches, Ireland’s clash with France in Dublin on Saturday has it all. It will dictate whether Ireland retain the Six Nations crown, and remain on track for another green Grand Slam. An Irish win would also confirm them as favourites to provide the majority of the squad for the Lions tour of Australia this summer.

Andy Farrell must be enjoying his secondment as Lions head coach, given that his Ireland deputy, Simon Easterby, has proved to be a safe pair of hands with three wins from three.

Whether that remains the case when the dust settles in Dublin t...